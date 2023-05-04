Imposter Fire Inspector Targets Milford Businesses and Homes

The Milford Fire Department is driving home the message: if you see something, say something.

The department has received several reports of an individual posing as a fire inspector.

"What we try to tell people is 'No. Don't. Stop. Question.' If you don't think it's right, don't do anything. Call 9-1-1 immediately," said Milford's Deputy Fire Marshal Timothy Suden.

This isn't the first time the department is hearing about this scam.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Suden says in September, the imposter inspector targeted a business in the Milford mall. A few days ago, it was a home. Milford's Deputy Fire Marshal says it's not clear if the scammer was paid in these instances, but he says it's an immediate red a flag if the person shows up to your home.

"The Fire Marshal's Office does not have jurisdiction in one or two family dwellings, so we would not just randomly go up to your house and say 'Hey, there's something wrong with your house,'" said Suden.

Another incident happened in February inside an ice cream shop called Frosty Twist. Surveillance video shows a man in dark clothing. Moments later, he is being led behind the counter and into the back.

Employee Vitoria Boras spoke on behalf of her co-worker who saw him that day.

"After a while, he asks if she can call our boss from her phone. So, she calls him. Then he goes in the back with her phone. Then, he comes out and says, 'Oh, he told me for you to pay me this much,'" said Boras.

Before he left, the man presented an invoice with a fake address and two service fees of $198.55.

"It was my friend working here. I remember her calling me desperate because she just gave up like $400," said Boras.

It is not clear if it's the same person performing these scams. NBC Connecticut reached out to Milford Police but did not hear back.

Milford's Deputy Fire Marshal says a proper inspection is scheduled in advance and invoices are never given out in the field. The department also doesn't subcontract anyone or a company to carry out fire inspections.

Homeowners from around the state say they're on high alert these days.

"My door is locked, and I'll open so that the screen door is there, and I always ask for identification," said Robin Reid of Orange.

"Nowadays you get so many scams, emails and phone calls. You know, it makes you more cautious," said Stephen Callis of Vernon.

Should someone show up to your home or business without a scheduled inspection first and present an invoice that is to be paid in cash and on-site, call 9-1-1 right away.