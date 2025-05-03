Improperly disposed lithium ion battery causes garbage truck fire in North Haven

The driver of a garbage truck was injured when an improperly disposed battery was crushed and exploded in North Haven.

Firefighters said they responded to the lower portion of Quinnipiac Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials later determined that a lithium ion battery exploded in the back of the truck when it was crushed.

The fire department found light smoke coming from the garbage truck and said bystanders helped put out the flames with a garden hose.

The energized lithium ion battery was placed in a plastic bag and thrown in the trash. Crews said the driver sustained non-life-threatening burn injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities said the battery was cooled and submerged. It was then packaged in a special containment barrel and removed from the site to be properly disposed of.

Fire officials and the Department of Public Works are reminding people that larger, energized lithium ion batteries, including those in vehicles and mobility devices, must be recycled and should never be thrown in your household trash can.

Click here for everything you need to know about properly disposing batteries.