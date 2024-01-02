Improvements coming to two dams in Middletown

With all the recent rainfall, there are approximately 4,000 dams across the state that play a vital role. About 84 percent are privately owned and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) owns 265 of the dams.

Two of the dams in Middletown were recently chosen to receive millions of dollars from the State Bond Commission for maintenance.

Crystal Lake, which experienced catastrophic flooding in 1961, will have a $2 million investment in the dam. The state is also directing $350,000 to improve the dam at Dooley Pond.

“It's important because our dams provide mechanical and hydroelectric power. They provide municipal water supply, flood control protection, and also as you see right here in Middletown recreation,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Bysiewicz, the commissioner of DEEP, the Middletown mayor and State Senator Matt Lesser talked about the ongoing efforts to improve the dams. Both dams at Crystal Lake and Dooley Pond are not in poor condition, according to DEEP, but regular maintenance is important to prevent the loss of life or property in the future.

“If they fail, there would be probable loss of life, major damage to homes and residential structures, or industrial and commercial structures, hospitals, convalescent homes or schools,” said Bysiewicz.

The next step is to work with the state and federal government.

“That permit is being drafted now. It will be submitted to DEEP for review and approval. And because of the size of the project, there's also federal jurisdiction. We are applying to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a permit to ensure that we receive their approval. We envision this work to not begin until next year,” said Graham Stevens, the Bureau Chief of Water Protection and Land Reuse at DEEP.