Improvements on the way to Tweed New Haven Airport to reduce congestion

Passengers will begin to see changes at Tweed New Haven Airport over the next couple of months as the airport combats congestion.

Tom Cavaliere, the director of community engagement at Tweed Airport, said improvements are being made to the interior and exterior of the airport to improve the passenger experience at the airport.

One of the changes made was decompressing the Avelo and Breeze flight schedules to depart every 25 to 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes, according to Cavaliere.

“That will help us reduce passenger flow here at the airport and reduce congestion at the security checkpoint behind me as well as at the ticketing trailer,” Cavaliere said.

At the airport, Victoria Bextel was getting ready to fly out to Florida when she learned about the upcoming changes.

Bextel said she flew out of Tweed a total of 19 times in 2024 between Florida and Connecticut.

She said to date, she’s had a great experience at the local airport but is starting to get concerned with the passenger demand.

"I love Avelo. I think it's a little nerve wracking that it's getting a little crowded with Breeze here now so I’m not sure it will be the same experience that I’ve had because there are so many more flights going in and out,” Bextel said.

Other improvements to Tweed Airport include adding awnings to the ticket trailer located on the outside of the departures entrance, adding a third TSA check-in lane and creating a roundabout and second exit at the corner of Dean and Burr streets.

“Anything to better my experience and my friends and relatives that might be using this airport, I’d be all for it,” resident Phil Whieloch said.