In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: February 1

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

Stunning Suicide

Fotis Dulos, who is charged with murdering his estranged wife, attempted suicide at his Farmington home on Tuesday. Dulos was supposed to appear at a court hearing about the possibility of revoking his bond. When he didn't show, police went to his house and found him in the garage with a car running. He was rushed to the hospital and eventually flown to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, New York to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in a hyperbaric chamber. He was declared dead on Thursday evening. Click here to see what his attorney had to say about the case against his client now that Dulos is dead.

Fatal Fire

A grandfather and his 9-year-old grandson were killed in a fire in their Plainfield home late Tuesday night. A third person, the wife and grandmother of the two victims, was able to escape the home. Fire officials are looking for the cause. For more on the tragedy, click here.

Flu Concerns

Middlesex Health announced Wednesday that it was restricting visitors to its hospital facilities due to a significant increase in flu cases they're seeing. Only immediate family members or a designated support person will be allowed to visit or accompany patients. No one under 18 will be allowed to accompany patients without special permission, and only two visitors will be allowed at a time. See what other restrictions are being implemented here.

Impeachment Trial Continues

The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump entered a new phase this week. After the president's legal team wrapped up its opening arguments, the question and answer sessions began. Senators submitted written questions to the House managers or the president's lawyers. The week ended with senators voting against allowing witnesses to testify. For the latest on the impeachment trial, click here.

Caribbean Quake

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck between Jamaica and Cuba on Tuesday afternoon, prompting tsunami warnings in the region. The quake caused some minimal damage in the Cayman Islands. The shaking was felt as far away as Miami. See more on the earthquake here.