In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: February 15

School Stabbing

A 17-year-old student was stabbed by another student during a fight inside Weaver High School in Hartford on Monday. The injured student was rushed to the hospital in critical, but stable condition. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said. The other student was arrested. The school added additional police presence in the building for the remainder of the week. See more on the incident here.

Primary Position

Sen. Bernie Sanders came out on top of a tight race in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. The night was also good for Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who finished a close second and third respectively. The contest was not as good for Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden. Biden finished fifth in the voting and left the state before the polls even closed. For more on what the New Hampshire numbers mean, click here.

Pier Proposal

State leaders and private stakeholders announced a final agreement to redevelop the State Pier in New London Tuesday. Calling it a "once in a generation" upgrade to the state pier, leaders detailed the $157 million deal to transform the pier into a port, which will be used for at least 10 years for the creation of wind turbine generators. See more on the plans for the pier here.

Indicted Again

Former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett was indicted by a grand jury once again this week connected to his alleged false reports that he was the victim of a hate crime. Prosecutors say Smollett staged the attack in Chicago. The new indictments come after the initial charges against Smollett were dropped. For more on the new indictments, click here.

Shirley Temple, Please

An adorable 6-year-old Fairfield boy is capturing hearts across the country with his reviews of Shirley Temples. Leo Kelly loves to drink Shirley Temples as a special treat and his reviews on his “Shirley Temple King” Instagram have gone viral. Leo appeared on "Ellen" this week to talk about his reviews and to taste Shirley Temples made for him by some well-known chefs. You can see the segment here.