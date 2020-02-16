In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: February 16

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

Bus Stop Crash

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when an SUV crashed through a bus stop shelter on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden on Wednesday morning. Police said the driver tried to run from the scene but was quickly arrested. Pinky McBurrows, 31, is facing charges including reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating without a license and failure to drive in the proper lane. Police said she could face additional charges. See more on the fatal crash here.

A man waiting at a Hamden bus stop and a second was seriously injured after an SUV drove through the bus shelter they were in on Tuesday morning.

Flu Death

A Waterbury middle school teacher died of a flu-related illness this week, according to her family. Harley Gaafar taught English as a Second Language at West Side Middle School. The Department of Public Health said there were eight new flu deaths reported in Connecticut last week. You can read more about Gaafar here.

Harley Gaafar, who was just 28, was described as a person that made everyone smile.

Weighty Topic

A group of minority students attended a school board meeting in Middletown on Tuesday to defend an assembly they put on last week which featured performances that celebrated Black History Month. The students brought up difficult topics such as white privilege and the history and impact of a racial slur. The superintendent received some complaints, but the students said part of the purpose of the event was to show how uncomfortable black students can feel every day. To see what the mayor had to say about the assembly, click here.

Many say the point of the event was to make people uncomfortable and bring about change.

The Eagle Has Landed

A bald eagle that went missing from an Ashford wildlife rehabilitation center Sunday night was found safe Tuesday morning. Atka, the bald eagle, was found on the property of Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education. Police said it appeared someone took Atka, or let him out of his aviary. See more on the majestic bird here.

A bald eagle that was missing from an Ashford animal rehabilitation facility was found safe on Tuesday.

Surprise Ending

The movie "Parasite" made history on Sunday, becoming the first non-English language film to win best picture at the Academy Awards. Bong Joon Ho’s masterfully devious class satire took Hollywood’s top prize at the Oscars on Sunday night, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay. For a look at some of the other winners at the Oscars, click here.

South Korean dark-comedy "Parasite" made Academy Awards history Sunday, becoming the first foreign language film to win Best Picture. It capped a night that saw three other Oscars wins for the film: Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Bong Joon Ho.