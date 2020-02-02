In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: February 2

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

LA Tragedy

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among 9 people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday. The helicopter was on its way to Bryant's sports academy when it crashed into a hillside in heavy fog. Investigators are trying to determine if the weather or a mechanical problem was to blame. For more on the investigation, click here.

School Play Outrage

A Hamden mother was shocked to learn that her daughter had been cast as an enslaved African in a play about the slave trade at her school. The play acted out the kidnapping and cruel treatment of Africans. Hamden school officials said the teacher was not authorized to use the play with students. That teacher has been placed on leave. See more on how the school system is responding.

Coronavirus Emergency

The World Health Organization issued an international public health emergency on Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in China. The announcement came as the CDC announced the first human-to-human transmission of the virus in the U.S. A person in Chicago who traveled to China transmitted coronavirus to her spouse. For new details on the spread of coronavirus, click here.

Early Morning Inferno

A massive fire at an auto body facility lit up the early morning skies over Hartford on Tuesday. Crews spent hours battling the flames at Central Auto & Transport on Maxim Road. No one was injured. The fire heavily damaged a garage. See more on the fire here.

Rolex Reaction

An Air Force veteran went viral this week with his reaction to learning the value of a Rolex watch he has owned since 1974. He bought the Rolex for $375. He brought his Rolex Oyster Cosmograph on "Antiques Roadshow" to have it appraised and learned it was worth as much as $700,000. See his priceless reaction here.