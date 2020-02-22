In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: February 22

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

Applying the Brakes

Frustrated with the lack of action by lawmakers, Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday said he is pausing his plan for trucks-only tolls on Connecticut highways. The governor said he would instead get money for transportation projects through bonding, something he said he didn't want to do. Democratic lawmakers said they still may vote on the tolls bill at some point during the legislative session. See more on Lamont's decision here.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday said he is pausing his plan on trucks-only tolls because he can't wait for legislators any longer to act on the bill.

Nightclub Shooting

One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a Hartford nightclub. The shots rang out at the Majestic Lounge on Franklin Avenue early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting was the result of an altercation involving a number of people, including the victim, 28-year-old Marquis Treadwell. Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua Saez and charged him with murder. For more on the shooting, click here.

One person is dead and several others are injured after a shooting at Majestic Lounge in Hartford. Police said one of the victims who survived is a 30-year-old woman who was shot up to nine times.

Flu Concerns

There were nine new flu-related deaths reported in Connecticut this past week. All nine were adults, according to the Department of Public Health. Flu remains widespread in the state. See more on the latest flu numbers here.

The Department of Public Health said that nine new flu deaths were reported in Connecticut over the past week.

Out of Prison

President Trump commuted the sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich on Tuesday. Blagojevich had served more than seven years of a 14-year prison sentence after he was convicted of trying to sell the Senate seat of then-President-Elect Barack Obama. The president also pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr. and Bernard Kerik. For more on the pardons, click here.

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One Tuesday where he confirmed he commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Frightening Crash

It was a scary end to this year's Daytona 500 as driver Ryan Newman was tapped from behind, sending him into the wall. His car then flipped and was hit again, before he came across the finish line on his roof and in a hail of sparks and fire. Denny Hamlin went on to win the race. Newman as released from the hospital two days later. See more on his recovery here.

NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman is in serious condition at Halifax Medical Center according to a statement from NASCAR and Rousch Fenway Facing. Newman was taken to the hospital after a crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.