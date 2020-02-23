In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: February 23

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

Vaccination Debate

Thousands turned out in Hartford on Wednesday as legislators heard from the public on a bill that would eliminate religious exemptions for vaccinations for school-age children. Many who flooded the State Capitol grounds were protesting the idea of the state deciding medical treatment for their children. The public hearing lasted for 22 hours. See more on the debate here.

Horrific Crash

A 5-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and two other members of a family visiting Florida from Massachusetts were killed in a four-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening. All eight members of the family were traveling just south of Disney World in Kissimmee, near Orlando, when their van was hit by a truck at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. For more on the crash, click here.

Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of a man shot and killed by a state trooper last month has filed an intent to sue for his death. Mubarek Soulemane's family wants to sue the State of Connecticut, State Police, and the City of West Haven for $10 million. Soulemane was shot after leading police on a chase from Norwalk to West Haven. See more on the lawsuit here.

Weapons Seized

Police seized several weapons and large amounts of ammunition from a Bolton man on Thursday. Michael Gramegna was arrested on a violation of a protective order charge and as a condition of his release, Gramegna was supposed to surrender 21 firearms registered to him. None of the weapons were surrendered, according to state police. For more on the weapons seizure, click here.

Stone Sentenced

Roger Stone, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in federal prison on his convictions for witness tampering and lying to Congress. He was also fined $20,000. Stone's lawyers had asked for a sentence of probation, citing his age of 67 years, his health and his lack of criminal history. Instead, he drew more than three years and two years of probation. See more on President Trump's reaction to the sentencing here.

