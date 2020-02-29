In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: February 29

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

Vaccination Confrontation

Hundreds of people packed the Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Monday as the General Assembly's Public Health Committee passed a bill that would remove the religious exemption for vaccinations for school-age children. The bill included an amendment that would grandfather in all students who already have applied for the exemption. Many who attended the vote Monday were upset with the decision to move the bill forward to the full legislature. See more on the controversy here.

Colleges & Coronavirus

Several colleges in Connecticut are requiring students studying overseas in areas affected by coronavirus to come home. Fairfield University informed its students in Florence, Italy they must return to the United States. The president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities directed 17 schools in the system to suspend or cancel planned trips to affected areas. For more on the concerns, click here.

Gag Order Ruling

The state Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal to remove the gag order in the Dulos case. Norm Pattis, the attorney for the late Fotis Dulos, filed the appeal to remove the order and the state Supreme Court has dismissed it. Dulos died by suicide last month. See more on the court's ruling here.

Kobe & Gianna Remembered

Thousands packed the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday as the NBA, the city, and the world said goodbye to Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the others killed in last month's helicopter crash. Vanessa Bryant gave a tearful, powerful tribute to her daughter and her husband. For more on the emotional tribute, click here.

Dog Food Dangers

A Connecticut family is dealing with the heartbreak of losing their pet dog, but that grief is coupled with guilt that what they fed him may have contributed to his death. Lauren and Brad Lutrus believe the grain-free food they gave to 3-year-old Kilo caused a condition in his heart that led to his death. See more on grain-free pet food here.

