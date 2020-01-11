In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: January 11

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

Arrests in Dulos Case

Police arrested Fotis Dulos on Tuesday and charged him with the kidnapping and murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer. Dulos' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and lawyer Kent Mawhinney were also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The arrests came seven months after Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan. Fotis Dulos and Troconis both posted bond on Thursday. For much more on the arrests and to see the arrest warrants, click here.

Iran Responds

Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two bases housing U.S. military personnel inside Iraq on Tuesday night. The attacks were in revenge to the U.S. drone strike that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qasem Soleimani last week. No one was injured in the missile strikes. See more on the fallout from the confrontation here.

Royal Stunner

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, announced Wednesday that they would "step back" as senior members of the royal family and would work on becoming financially independent. The announcement apparently came as a surprise to the senior royals, who weren't told of the decision in advance. The couple said they planned to balance their time between the U.K. and North America. For more on the royal couple's decision, click here.

Flu Concerns

Two more flu-related deaths were reported in Connecticut this week. That brings the total number of deaths related to the flu this season to seven. The people who died were between the ages of 25 and 49, according to the state Department of Public Health. See more on how the flu is spreading in Connecticut here.

Brady Coming Back?

Just days after the Patriots were knocked out of the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans, Brady posted a message of thanks on Instagram. Part of the message included a hint about what the 42-year-old has planned for his future. "…I know I still have more to prove," Brady wrote. For the rest of his message, click here.