In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: January 12

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

Sheff Settlement

A judge has approved a settlement in Sheff v. O'Neill, a landmark case about racial and ethnic isolation in Hartford public schools. The lawsuit was first filed in 1989. The agreement includes making sure all Hartford students have the opportunity to attend school in a more diverse educational setting, including more funding for magnet schools. For more on the agreement, click here.

Airliner Shot Down?

U.S. and Canadian officials say a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed minutes after taking off in Tehran, Iran on Tuesday was shot down with a missile strike. Video shows the moment the missile apparently struck the plane. The crash came around the same time Iran launched a missile attack on bases housing U.S. military personnel in Iraq. The crash killed all 176 people on board. Iran denies shooting down the airliner. See more of what Iran had to say here.

Wife Murdered

Bristol police say a man walked into the police department on Tuesday night and admitted to stabbing his wife. Officers found the 39-year victim at an apartment suffering from life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital. Eddie Torres, 37, was charged with murder. For more on the incident, click here.

Redmen Redux

The Killingly Board of Education voted Wednesday to reinstate the controversial Redmen mascot for the high school. Last year, the board voted to change the mascot to the Red Hawks, after discussions about the name Redmen being a derogatory term towards Native Americans. A new Board of Education was voted in last November and then made the decision to go back to the Redmen this week. For more on the controversy, click here.

Island on Edge

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring dozens, knocking out power and collapsing buildings in the southern part of the island. It was the largest of a series of quakes that have rocked the U.S. territory for more than a week. Nearly a million people remained without power days after the temblor and more than 2,000 people are in shelters, their homes to unstable to live in. See more on the aftermath of the earthquake here.