In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: January 19

Impeachment Trial Begins

Two articles of impeachment were delivered to the Senate on Wednesday and on Thursday, Chief Justice John Roberts administered the jurors' oath to senators, officially beginning the impeachment trial of President Trump. It is only the third impeachment trial of a president of the United States in our nation's history. The trial will resume on Tuesday. See more on the week's historic proceedings here.

Tragic Crash

A van carrying members of the women's rowing team from the College of the Holy Cross crashed in Vero Beach, Florida on Wednesday, killing one member of the team and injuring several more. Grace Rett, a sophomore, was killed. She went to high school at Marianapolis in Thompson, Connecticut. Maggie O'Leary, daughter of Waterbury mayor Neil O'Leary, was seriously injured in the two-vehicle crash. For more on the crash and how the school is dealing with the tragedy, click here.

Amber Alert

An 11-year-old Springfield girl is safe after being abducted while walking home from school on Wednesday. Police issued an amber alert and a short time later, a motorist spotted the suspect's car and followed it while directing police to their location. The girl was reunited with her parents and the suspect was arrested. See more on the suspect and his criminal history here.

New Dulos Details

The search warrants in the Fotis Dulos case were unsealed Wednesday. The warrants detail what evidence police found during their investigation after the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos in May. There were new details, including blood evidence and some information from the family nanny about the relationship between Fotis and Jennifer Dulos. To see the new details from the warrants, click here.

'Killer Inside'

Two years after he took his own life, Netflix has released a docuseries on Bristol native and former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. The three-part series looks back at his abusive upbringing, his life during his playing days, his arrest and trial on murder charges, and his diagnosis of CTE. See five bombshells revealed by the series here.