In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: January 25

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

Fatal Encounter

Waterbury police shot and killed a man during a call for a welfare check on Monday afternoon. Officers arrived at the home on Craigie Avenue and the person at the home displayed a gun, according to police. a struggle ensued between the officers and a person inside that led to an officer shooting the person. It is the third fatal police shooting in Connecticut this month. See more on the incident here.

Impeachment Arguments

The House managers began to lay out their case this week in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The Democratic House members argued the president abused his power by withholding U.S. aid to Ukraine and then asking Ukraine's president to investigate political rival, Joe Biden. For more on the impeachment proceedings, click here.

Officer Investigated

The Coventry Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into one of its own officers who is accused of sending inappropriate messages to an underage girl in 2012 and 2013. The girl is now an adult. No criminal charges were filed. See the nature of the messages here.

Outbreak

A pneumonia-like virus has killed at least 26 people in China and virtually shut down travel in and out of 10 cities in the central part of the country. A man in Washington state who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China became the first in the U.S. diagnosed with the disease, which is called coronavirus. For more on the outbreak, click here.

The Captain Gets the Call

Yankees legend Derek Jeter was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame this week. The 14-time All-Star shortstop fell one vote shy of being elected unanimously. Jeter played his entire 20-year career with the Yankees and led the Bronx Bombers to five World Series titles. See more on Jeter's election and career here.