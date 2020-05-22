In New Haven, Lighthouse Park Opens With Restrictions

In new haven, Lighthouse Park is back open for Memorial Day weekend, but there are some new rules you’ll have to follow.

There are no lifeguards, so the mayor has asked people not to swim. If you do, remember it’s at your own risk.

And like state regulations, beach blankets should be 15 feet apart between groups, and groups should be no larger than five.

Even with your friends and family, they’re asking everyone to wear a mask, and barbequing is prohibited.

Bathrooms are available and will be cleaned hourly.

Parking is at a premium, only 100 cars will be allowed to park. It’s free for New Haven residents and there’s a fee for everyone else.

You may walk in, but parking outside of the lot is restricted. Police will ticket cars.

Mayor Justin Elicker said how people follow these rules will impact the rest of the summer.

“We’re testing this out to see how it goes,” said Elicker. “Like all of the small steps that we’re taking to open up, if people are taking it responsibly and making sure they’re abiding by the rules, that gives us the ability to open up more.”

The park is open Friday through Monday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. It will open again next weekend, Friday through Sunday.