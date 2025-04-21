‘Inadequate facilities and equipment': Letter details reasons for Paier College closure

A recently released letter from the Office of Higher Education sheds light on why Paier College's application to reopen was denied.

Paier College in Bridgeport previously notified the state of their intention to shut down. The president of the college let the state know they're withdrawing their authorization to operate last Tuesday.

The private for-profit art school has been closed since last fall and has previously filed an appeal in an effort to reopen.

In a letter addressed to Paier College's president, the Office of Higher Education said the college "failed to meet approval standards" including adequacy of resources, faculty, curriculum and instruction, library and learning resources, facilities and equipment, catalogs and program advertising, and student services.

Paier College lost its national accreditation with the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges last month.

In their letter, the Office of Higher Education said Paier "failed to demonstrate a proper institutional governing board," and claimed there aren't board members who represent the public interest.

The agency went on to say that the college failed to demonstrate that financial resources are adequate for the purposes of the institution and its programs.

"Data and documentation provided by Paier demonstrate that the institution is not responsibly managing capital and the latest YTD financials reflect that the institution has been running at a deficit," the letter reads.

The letter also cites "inadequate facilities and equipment," saying "the building is in poor condition and its facilities need repair and maintenance that will require significant revenue and time."

"The facilities cannot support a safe, comfortable environment for its students, faculty and staff. Dormitories are unclean and facilities in general are in poor condition with visible water leaks and staining, and evidence of mold and mildew is visible in more than one area," the letter reads.

The Office of Higher Education found that Paier didn't have enough qualified faculty to support all areas of instruction, too.

The letter was issued on Sept. 30, 2024. NBC Connecticut has reached out to the college for comment but hasn't yet heard back.

On their website, Paier College said they aim to prepare students for careers in design, art, business, communications and coding.

You can read the letter in its entirety below.