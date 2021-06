An incident involving a police officer is under investigation in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Officials said the incident involving an officer happened at Main Street and Catherine Street late Tuesday night.

Authorities did not release details about the incident and said it is currently under investigation.

Multiple cars appear to be blocked off by police tape and police cars at the intersection.

It's unclear how long the area will be closed for.