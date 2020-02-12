Income Tax Help Available in Connecticut

Tax season is here, help is available and it will be free for some families.

State Department of Revenue Services

State Income Tax Assistance: The state Department of Revenue Service offers free assistance to complete Connecticut tax returns. Help is available by telephone or in-person at any of the field offices. You must arrive by 4 p.m. and you must bring all of the following items:

Your completed federal income tax return

Your social security card, and your spouse's if you are filing a joint return. To order a new or replacement social security card

State copies of all W-2 forms and any other forms showing Connecticut tax withheld;

Property tax payment information if you paid property tax in Connecticut on your home or motor vehicle;

Photo Identification (driver's license, passport, or other government-issued photo id);

NOTE: Both spouses must be present if you are filing a joint return.

DRS does not provide assistance in completing your federal return. You may be eligible for free assistance from the Internal Revenue Service ((800) 829-1040) or from one of the organizations listed below.

Those who cannot come to any of the DRS offices can still receive tax help by calling (800) 382-9463 (Connecticut callers outside the Greater Hartford calling area only), or (860) 297-5962 from anywhere Monday - Friday (8:30 am to 4:30 pm).

AARP

Federal and State Tax Assistance: AARP's Tax-Aide Program offers free tax counseling and preparation services to middle-and low-income taxpayers, with special attention to people 60 and older. Find a local site on the Tax-Aide Site Locator. Many sites will e-file your federal and Connecticut returns at no cost to you.

VITA - Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program

Federal and State Tax Assistance: The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program offers free tax help for low-to-moderate-income (under $50,000) people who cannot prepare their own tax returns. Volunteers receive training to help prepare basic tax returns. Find a location near you here.

CAAS

Community Accounting Aid and Services, Inc. is a not-for-profit agency providing free tax advice, accounting and financial counseling to economically disadvantaged businesses, individuals and not-for-profit organizations in Connecticut. Assistance is available to:

Individuals with a household income of $25,000 or less

Married couples with a combined household income of $30,000 or less

Families of three with a household income of $35,000 or less

Families of four or more with a household income of $40,000 or less

Not-for-profit organizations with annual revenue less than $100,000 – and presently not using the services of an accountant.

UConn Law School Tax Clinic

The Tax Clinic is a free legal clinic that gives free legal help to low-income taxpayers with tax problems--either with the Internal Revenue Service or the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services. Learn more here.

Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac University accounting students will offer free income tax preparation services through the university’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Services are available to taxpayers with annual household incomes of $55,000 or less.

The sessions will be offered at the Keefe Community Center at 11 Pine St. in Hamden, from 3 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through April 9.

There will be no session on March 12, while the students are on spring break.

If you are interested in participating, you may walk in. No appointments are necessary.

Matthew Maron, assistant teaching professor of accounting and VITA program coordinator at Quinnipiac, and other professors from the School of Business will review each tax return before it is e-filed.

For each session, taxpayers must bring: