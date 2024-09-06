Increased police presence at Ansonia Middle School Friday after off-campus incident Wednesday night

Safety concerns are top of mind for many parents, schools, and students after the shooting at a school in Georgia on Wednesday.

On Friday there was an increased police presence on campus at Ansonia Middle School.

Ansonia Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joseph DiBacco said the extra patrols were done as a precautionary measure to ensure students and staff are safe while learning.

In a statement released Thursday night, DiBacco said the precautions on Friday were due to an incident that happened Wednesday night.

According to Ansonia Police, the incident they’re investigating is the possession of a weapon.

However, in a release Friday, police made it clear this did not happen on Ansonia Middle School’s campus or any other school in Ansonia.

Investigators said the incident happened off-campus Wednesday night, Sept. 4 but it was reported Thursday, Sept. 5 to Ansonia Middle School Administration.

The administration immediately contacted the police, according to a department spokesperson.

DiBacco also wanted to make clear that the precautions were not taken due to a rumor circulating online that a gun was found on campus at Ansonia Middle. Ansonia Police also expressed concern about the false information circulating online.

In the statement released on Friday, a spokesperson with Ansonia Police pointed out the “incorrect postings on social media and the internet” regarding their investigation. The release went on to say, “based on the investigation it appears that rumor and innuendo were taken as fact then posted on social media.”

On Friday parents and guardians drove up to school to see the additional security measures and some were surprised.

“I see the cops on both sides of the school,” said Sherry Farrell, who was dropping her granddaughter off. “That’s different than normal. That’s why I’m sitting here a little while longer.”

Many parents who drove up were understandably concerned after two schools in Connecticut were placed on lockdown Thursday.

“A little bit nervous about sending my granddaughter off to school. I want her to be safe,” Farrell said.

Ronald Severino said he had a talk with his grandson about it before dropping him off.

“We were worried about it. It’s a good idea for today,” Severino explained.

DiBacco said the extra security was out of an abundance of caution to ensure students and staff are safe while they learn.

“They should probably have like one at every door. You know in the front, in the back,” said Severino.

Either way, some parents said the extra secure and law enforcement presence is a welcomed change for the day in the wake of the tragedy in Georgia and the lockdowns at other high schools in Connecticut.

“It’s terrible what the world is coming to. Very sad. Very scary,” Farrell added.