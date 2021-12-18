There is an increased police presence at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury through next weekend as people run out to finish up their holiday shopping.

Officers will be at the shopping center through next Sunday.

Authorities said this is to cut down on shoplifting and to protect shoppers.

"The officers' presence inside of the mall this time of year also provides an extra sense of security and safety for the busyness of shoppers," Waterbury Police Public Information Officer Lt. Ryan Bessette.

They will also be enforcing the mall's parental guidance required program that states that anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 5 p.m.

"Anytime you have additional police presence at a retail business, especially during the peak shopping times now, it helps to prevent those kind of crimes from occurring," said Bessette.

Police said other things you can do to keep yourself safe this holiday season include making sure your valuable items aren't visible in your car, to lock your car doors and to be aware of your surroundings.