Increased Police Presence at CT Train Stations After NYC Subway Shooting

There is an increased police presence at Connecticut train stations Wednesday after 10 people were shot on a subway car in Brooklyn, New York during the rush hour commute on Tuesday morning.

Connecticut state police tweeted yesterday that there is no threat in Connecticut and they were monitoring the situation in New York and working with state, local and federal agencies.

CSP is monitoring situation in Brooklyn. We're working w/state, local, fed. agencies. CSP is assigned to NYC fed. task forces. No threat identified in CT, CSP resources sent to patrol several areas, ie train stations. CSP will cont. to monitor & proactively protect our citizens. pic.twitter.com/B0NeHzX1Ub — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 12, 2022

The manhunt continues for the shooter.

The gunman's identity has not been confirmed, but investigators are combing through videos and speaking to witnesses to piece together clues to help track him down, NBC New York reports.

They have identified a 62-year-old man as a person of interest in the case, who police said rented a U-Haul van connected to the attack and suspect, but NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said they weren't yet sure whether he had any link to the subway attack itself.

Police described the suspected shooter as a man about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 170 pounds, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt in addition to a green vest.

A van matching the police description with Arizona license plates was found just before 5 p.m. Tuesday after a key to the van was found at the scene of the shooting. The vehicle was later searched and cleared, senior law enforcement sources told NBC New York, as police removed a table, chairs and memory foam pillows from inside.