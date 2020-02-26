Increased Police Presence at School in Bridgeport After Reported Snapchat Threat

According to officials, they were made aware of a Snapchat threat made against one of our high schools overnight.

The investigation did not produce any other information to suggest that the threat was legitimate and targeted in Bridgeport specifically.

The Bridgeport Police along with the Superintendent and the Office of Emergency Management have implemented their emergency protocols at this time to ensure the continual safety of the students, staff and community in and around Central HS.

Anyone with information pertaining to this threat to please contact the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS or notify School Administration.