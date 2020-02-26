Bridgeport

Increased Police Presence at School in Bridgeport After Reported Snapchat Threat

Bridgeport police are taking precautionary measures after being alerted to a possible threat to one of their high schools Wednesday.

The roof portion of a police car showing flashing lights
Pexels/CC

According to officials, they were made aware of a Snapchat threat made against one of our high schools overnight.

The investigation did not produce any other information to suggest that the threat was legitimate and targeted in Bridgeport specifically.

The Bridgeport Police along with the Superintendent and the Office of Emergency Management have implemented their emergency protocols at this time to ensure the continual safety of the students, staff and community in and around Central HS.

Local

prison 51 mins ago

Group Calls For End to Solitary Confinement in Prison

Bridgeport 55 mins ago

Teen Charged After Foot Pursuit in Bridgeport

Anyone with information pertaining to this threat to please contact the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS or notify School Administration.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportschool threat
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us