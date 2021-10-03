Increased Police Presence at Southington Apple Harvest Festival to Ensure Safety of Public

There is an increased police presence at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival for what officers said is to ensure the safety of the public. This comes just one day after a teen was stabbed following an altercation at the festival.

According to police, there are officers at the festival to route traffic around the festival, assist pedestrians at the intersections near the festival and provide security at access points.

Officers are on foot, bicycles, motorcycles and vehicles patrolling areas in and around the festival, authorities said.

The police said they are currently investigating an incident that happened last night where a teen was stabbed following an altercation at the festival.

The teen who was stabbed was transported to a nearby hospital and was taken into surgery, officials said. The teen who allegedly stabbed the other teen was taken into custody.

Investigators said they believe the stabbing was an isolated incident involving what appears to be youths from town.

If you need help or observe any activity, you're urged to speak to police.