Increased Police Presence Near Newington Dispensary After Bomb Threat

There will be an increased police presence around a Newington dispensary after a bomb threat on Monday.

Officers were called to Fine Fettle Dispensary on the Berlin Turnpike for a bomb threat around 4:45 p.m.

Police said the bomb threat was reported to the business through its online ordering system.

Authorities evacuated the building and surrounding businesses in the area. The Hartford Bomb Squad conducted a search with a bomb detection K9 and deemed the area safe.

The Fine Fettle Dispensary and neighboring businesses were all cleared to resume normal operations after the search.

Investigators believe the threat is specific to only the Fine Fettle Dispensary location in Newington.

The investigation is ongoing. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an extra police presence in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.