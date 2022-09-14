bomb threat

Increased Security on Bridgeport, Port Jefferson Ferries After Bomb Threat

This is the second time in a week's span that the ferries received a bomb threat.

There will be increased security aboard the Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries after a bomb threat was reported Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second time in a week's span that the ferries received a bomb threat. The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated on Sept. 6 after receiving a bomb threat. No threat was found.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a report of a bomb threat came in a little after 12 p.m. The bomb was reportedly aboard one of the ferries traveling from Port Jefferson to Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police, Connecticut State Police and the FBI responded to the scene and are investigating.

Nothing has been found so far and the ferries will be operating with an increased security presence for the remainder of the day.

Authorities said they'll reassess later to see if an increased security presence is needed for the rest of the week.

No additional information was immediately available.

