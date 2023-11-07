new haven

Incumbent Justin Elicker declares victory in New Haven mayoral race

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Democrat Justin Elicker has been elected to serve his third term as mayor of New Haven.

During a victory speech, Elicker said he received over 78% of the vote.

Voters in New Haven turned out to polling places all day. Those we spoke to said the issues on their minds are crime, education and affordable housing.

Voters chose from three candidates vying for mayor: Justin Elicker, who will return to office for a third term, Republican Thomas Goldenberg and petitioning candidate Wendy Hamilton.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Elicker said crime is his biggest concern in the city.

“Unfortunately, we have seen compared to last year, the number of homicides go up, which is tragic. At the same time, overall, the number of people shot in our city has dramatically decreased. We’ve got a lot more work to do but we’re making a lot of progress there," Elicker said.

Follow along with national results with NBC News’ Election Day live updates here.

This article tagged under:

new havenElections
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us