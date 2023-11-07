Incumbent Justin Elicker declares victory in New Haven mayoral race

Democrat Justin Elicker has been elected to serve his third term as mayor of New Haven.

During a victory speech, Elicker said he received over 78% of the vote.

Voters in New Haven turned out to polling places all day. Those we spoke to said the issues on their minds are crime, education and affordable housing.

Voters chose from three candidates vying for mayor: Justin Elicker, who will return to office for a third term, Republican Thomas Goldenberg and petitioning candidate Wendy Hamilton.

Elicker said crime is his biggest concern in the city.

“Unfortunately, we have seen compared to last year, the number of homicides go up, which is tragic. At the same time, overall, the number of people shot in our city has dramatically decreased. We’ve got a lot more work to do but we’re making a lot of progress there," Elicker said.

