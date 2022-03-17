Independent Living Centers Ask Lawmakers For More Funding

The state is expected to end the fiscal year with a $ 1.5 billion surplus, yet the governor has been hesitant to use that money to prop up programs like the Independent Living Centers, which have been around for decades.

Lawmakers get to make the final call. So what will they do?

“The governor has flat-funded us. In addition to all of the monies that’s available in the state right now, we really could use the increase. And we’re asking for a million-dollar increase,” said Eileen Healy, executive director of Independence Unlimited.

Healy, who heads up one of the five independent living centers in Connecticut, says the number of people they’re serving has gone up 51 percent.

“We help people stay in their homes. We divert people from getting into institutions in the first place because once they’re there, they've lost their apartment, their home, their belongings, and trying to get them back out again just costs a lot more money,” Healy said.

Gov. Ned Lamont proposed giving the centers $776,000. Lawmakers will determine if that’s enough.

“They’re sort of that all-purpose response team for people who need help,” said Sen. Cathay Osten, D-Sprague.

Osten says she understands the value of the organization.

“We’re looking at everything broadly to see where we can increase rates, provide some resources,” she said.

But she can’t make any promises.

“There is no guarantee until we actually get to the final budget, so I don’t want to imply we have come up with definitive numbers yet,” Osten said.

Joe Shortt has clients who need an answer soon.

“The phone calls have not stopped that’s for sure. The need is definitely overwhelming sometimes,” Shortt said.

One client Shortt is working with is a 70-year-old wheelchair user whose landlord just sold the apartment. The resident is now stuck finding a new place to live so he doesn’t end up in a nursing home.

“I’ve had a lot of housing issues lately. Stuff like that just can’t wait,” Shortt said.

Lawmakers have about a month to figure out where all the money will go.