Several arrested in jewelry theft ring that impacted a Connecticut mall

By Angela Fortuna

NBC10.com

A federal indictment charges seven people for their apparent involvement in an organized jewelry theft ring targeting mall-based stores, including one in Connecticut.

The U.S. State's Attorney's Office said that a federal grand jury returned an indictment on July 16, which was partially unsealed this week.

It alleges that several men and women burglarized jewelry stores and kiosks in malls, and then transported the stolen property, or the proceeds, across state lines.

Three men and one woman were arrested for their role in the theft ring. Three others are currently being sought by law enforcement.

The indictment alleges that several people burglarized jewelry establishments at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.

Jewelry stores in several other states were also impacted, including New Jersey and New York. More than $1.28 million worth of jewelry was taken, according to officials.

The four people in custody are facing charges including conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Several police agencies are assisting with the investigation, including the FBI New Haven Transnational Organized Crime Task Force and the Milford Police Department.

