Indictment charges teen with armed robberies of Bridgeport businesses

A 19-year-old is facing charges for two armed robberies that happened last year in Bridgeport, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury has returned a four-count indictment charging the teen with two robbing two Bridgeport businesses at gunpoint.

According to authorities, the man robbed a barbershop on Wood Avenue at gunpoint on Nov. 11, 2022. He also robbed a restaurant on Wade Street on Nov. 25, 2022. In this case, he fired a gun and injured the restaurant owner.

The indictment charges the teen with two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a robbery, according to officials.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man appeared in court on Friday, and the indictment was returned on Nov. 28. He is in custody, and has been since November.

The incident is under investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Bridgeport Police Department.