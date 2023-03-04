special olympics connecticut

Indoor Events for Special Olympics CT Winter Games Held on Saturday

The indoor events for Special Olympics Connecticut's Winter Games were held on Saturday after a wintry mix postponed the outdoor events to Sunday.

On Saturday, the unified floor hockey and skills competition was at the Pratt and Whitney Hangar in East Hartford and the figure and speed skating competition was at the International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury.

A traditional basketball tournament was also being held at Holy Cross High School and additional schools in Waterbury on Saturday.

NBC Connecticut's Gabrielle Lucivero was part of the opening ceremony on Saturday.

The weather postponed outdoor competitions including alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing to Sunday.

The alpine skiing and snowboarding competition will be Sunday at Powder Ridge Mountain Park Resort in Middlefield, the cross-country skiing and snowshoeing competition will be at Eversource in Windsor and gymnastics will be at Farmington Valley Gymnastics and More in Plainville.

NBC Connecticut's Matt Finkel will help kick off the opening ceremony on Sunday.

For more details on timing and events, click here.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are the proud media sponsors of Special Olympics Connecticut.

