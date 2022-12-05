Infant, 4 Adults Rescued During Fire at Mixed Use Building in Bridgeport

An infant and four adults were rescued during a fire at a mixed use building in Bridgeport early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the corner of Wood Avenue and Norman Street around 3:15 a.m.

According to emergency crews, there was heavy fire on the second floor of the mixed use building. There is a bodega on the bottom floor and apartments above.

Authorities said an infant and four adults who lived in the building were rescued by firefighters. All of them were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and are in stable condition.

No firefighters were injured.

Investigators said there is heavy damage to an apartment on the second floor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.