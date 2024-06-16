Bridgeport

Infant dead in apparent drowning in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police cruiser
An infant has died after an apparent drowning in Bridgeport, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Orland Street around 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a possible drowning involving an infant.

The baby was taken to Bridgeport Hospital and was prounounced dead, police said.

There was no other information immediately available.

