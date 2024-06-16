Infant dead in apparent drowning in Bridgeport

An infant has died after an apparent drowning in Bridgeport, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Orland Street around 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a possible drowning involving an infant.

The baby was taken to Bridgeport Hospital and was prounounced dead, police said.

There was no other information immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.