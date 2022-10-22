Inflation Could Force Holiday Shoppers to Tap Into Savings This Year: Survey

Expect to pay more for gifts this holiday season. Inflation is taking its toll on shoppers and some are reconsidering their options this year.

It’s not even Halloween yet, but higher prices are carving out a bigger chunk out of people’s budgets.

Gift-giving this year may mean buying less or dipping into savings.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. A dollar goes nowhere at this point, nowhere. Everything is so expensive,” Jill Conway of New Britain stated.

“The way with inflation, I have bills. It’s a lot now,” Danny Suazo of Hartford says.

Shoppers in New Britain are feeling the crunch of higher prices.

With the holiday season creeping up, some are considering cutting back on the gift-giving.

“The price of one gift is going to be the cost of a whole bunch of gifts would have been two years ago,” explained Conway.

Inflation is making a major impact, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing consumer prices jumped about eight percent in September from the year before.

“At the Dollar Store, it’s no longer a dollar. It’s $1.25. Everything has gone up,” Conway said.

A survey from the National Retail Federation shows about forty-three percent of Americans saying buying gifts will cut into their savings, while thirty-two percent expect to take on debt with credit cards.

“If anyone has savings at this point, between COVID and people being out of work, unless you were in the healthcare field,” noted Conway.

Others are deciding to save some gas by doing their searching online instead.

“There are websites, like Honey and stuff like that, where they’ll just look for deals or coupons, or stuff like that,” Suazo added.

The National Retail Federation does report stores by in large are responding by starting deals and promotions on Winter holiday merchandise earlier, so it may not be a bad idea to buy gifts now to save some cash.