Info sought about dog found abandoned in South Windsor hiking area

An animal shelter is asking for the public's help with any information about a dog that was found abandoned in a South Windsor hiking area on Monday.

Officers were called to the Frank Niederwerfer Wildlife Sanctuary around 11 a.m. for a report of a barking dog.

A good Samaritan had reportedly found a dog with his collar connected around a tree while out walking their own dog.

The Tyler Regional Animal Care Shelter said officers investigated, but determined the cameras on the nearby houses do not cover any area where the dog was found.

According to the shelter, the dog had a collar left on him with the name "Kobe" written on it.

Tyler Regional Animal Care Shelter - Tracs

Authorities are asking for the public's help with any information about the dog or who may have abandoned him.

Anyone with information should contact CSO Curtis at South Windsor Police at (860) 648-6239.