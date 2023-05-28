Connecticut State Police issued multiple infractions as street racers attempted to block part of Interstate 84 west in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Troopers received a tip of street racers attempting to block the tunnel on the highway in the early morning hours.

When troopers arrived, they said they were able to quickly intervene by closing the highway.

State police issued multiple infractions and misdemeanor summons for violations of use of a highway by a pedestrian, improper parking on a highway, insufficient insurance and suspended license.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear exactly how many infractions or misdemeanor summons were issued.

Authorities did not say how many vehicles were involved in the incident.