Injured 10-Year-Old Sworn in as Honorary Stamford Police Officer for the Day, Escorted to School

An injured 10-year-old boy in Stamford had quite an exciting day as he was sworn in as an honorary police officer and was escorted to school by police.

Police said youth investigators J. Torres and C. Williams arranged a police escort to Stillmeadow Elementary School for the 10-year-old who suffered a neck injury after a fall.

Stamford Police Department

Since he is sidelined from all of his usual activities, the officers said they honored the student with the escort. The 10-year-old was also sworn in as an honorary Stamford Police Officer for the day by Lt. Junes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Stamford Police Department

After that, the boy was given gifts from the officers.