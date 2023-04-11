Injured Bald Eagle Rescued From I-84 on Vernon-Tolland Town Line Euthanized

The injured bald eagle that was rescued by state police from Interstate 84 east on the Vernon and Tolland town line over the weekend has been euthanized.

State police said they found the bald eagle in the center median of I-84 east around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers slowed traffic and a Connecticut State Police dispatcher, who also serves as a local control officer, arrived to help get the bird to safety.

The bird was then given to the Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education Center in Ashford.

Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education Center said the bird had head and eye trauma. It appeared she also may have had a broken foot. It was presumed that she had been hit by a car.

The bald eagle was transported to Tufts Wildlife Clinic at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University for an evaluation.

Veterinarians performed a physical examination and took radiographs of the bald eagle. Officials said it was determined the bald eagle had a fracture of one leg at the hock joint.

"Sadly, because of the proximity to the joint, the prognosis for repair of the fracture and restoration of normal, pain-free mobility was very poor," Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education Center said in a post on Facebook.

Officials said due to the severity of the injury, the difficult, but humane decision to euthanize the bird was made.