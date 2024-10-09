Injured driver found in vehicle in the woods after crash in Torrington

An injured driver was found inside of his vehicle in the woods after a crash in Torrington on Tuesday night.

Officers said a man in a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser was driving near the Sink Hole Bridge on Winsted Road around 9:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle while going around a curve. He then hit the guardrails.

According to police, the man was found inside of his vehicle in the woods, about 150 feet away from the road.

He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Authorities did not release any details about the extent of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 489-2090.