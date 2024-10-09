Torrington

Injured driver found in vehicle in the woods after crash in Torrington

Torrington police
NBC Connecticut

An injured driver was found inside of his vehicle in the woods after a crash in Torrington on Tuesday night.

Officers said a man in a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser was driving near the Sink Hole Bridge on Winsted Road around 9:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle while going around a curve. He then hit the guardrails.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to police, the man was found inside of his vehicle in the woods, about 150 feet away from the road.

He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Authorities did not release any details about the extent of his injuries.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 489-2090.

This article tagged under:

Torrington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us