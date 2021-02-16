Injured High School Hockey Player Leaves MGH for Next Recovery Phase

A local varsity hockey team sent off their teammate with their own honor guard, holding their hockey sticks in the air as A.J. Quetta left Mass. General for a rehab center in Georgia Tuesday morning.

Quetta, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, went into surgery after he slammed head-first into the boards during a game against Pope Francis School in Springfield on Jan. 26. He was med-flighted to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Facility in Atlanta, Georgia Tuesday morning.

His teammates donned their green away jerseys in a symbolic gesture to show they're still with him while he's on the road to recovery in Atlanta. When he returns, they plan to welcome him in their white home jerseys.

Quetta's family posted an update on his recovery process Monday on AJ's Army Twitter page, along with a photo of him in the hospital. They wrote a special thank you to the Massachusetts' doctors and nurses who have cared for him.

There has been an outpouring of support from the community since Quetta was injured, including from the Boston Bruins. The team shared on Twitter Monday that the 50/50 raffle for Quetta had hit $300,000 -- the largest jackpot ever.

The Greg Hill Foundation, which is also raising money for the family to help pay for medical expenses, received a donation from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for $25,000. The fund had raised over $150,000 as of Tuesday morning.

His teammates also made a compilation video, posted on YouTube, in which they each hold up a sign with a word they chose to best describe A.J., including "electric," "hard-working," and "dependable."