Injured Motocross Rider Found in Woods, Transported to the Hospital in Plainfield

Plainfield Fire Co. #1

Fire crews found an injured motocross rider in the woods and transported them to the hospital in Plainfield on Sunday.

Officials said they responded to an injured rider located in a wooded area off of Spaulding Road. Authorities worked for nearly an hour to locate, stabilize and remove the rider from the woods, they said.

The rider was ultimately transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Crews also don't what what caused the motocross rider's injuries at this time.

Several departments responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

