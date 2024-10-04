Granby

Injured owl rescued from soccer net in Granby set free after healing

Granby Police

An owl that needed to be rescued after getting tangled up in a soccer net in Granby last week has healed and was released back into the wild.

Granby police said Sergeant Mikan, Officer Dzierzgowski and Animal Control Officer Abalan all worked together as a team last week to free the owl from the net.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They found that he'd injured a wing during his flight, so Abalan brought him to a rehabbed.

The healing was successful and the owl was taken back to the location where he was found and released on Thursday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Granby
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us