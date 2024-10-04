Injured owl rescued from soccer net in Granby set free after healing

An owl that needed to be rescued after getting tangled up in a soccer net in Granby last week has healed and was released back into the wild.

Granby police said Sergeant Mikan, Officer Dzierzgowski and Animal Control Officer Abalan all worked together as a team last week to free the owl from the net.

They found that he'd injured a wing during his flight, so Abalan brought him to a rehabbed.

The healing was successful and the owl was taken back to the location where he was found and released on Thursday.