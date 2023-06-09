New Britain

Injuries reported after car crashes into transit bus in New Britain

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a car crashed into an occupied CT Transit bus in New Britain Friday afternoon.

City officials said they were called to Farmington Avenue at the intersection of Sidoti Drive for a vehicle that crossed over the roadway and collided with a bus.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Police said minor injuries were also reported by occupants of the bus.

The road appears to be closed and the state Department of Transportation said there's a detour in place. The New Britain Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

