Injuries reported after car crashes into pole in North Haven

Injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a pole on Maple Avenue in North Haven Friday night.
The fire department said they responded to the 100 block of Maple Avenue for a reported motor vehicle accident.
People inside the car needed to be extricated. At least one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent is unknown.
Drivers are being advised to expect traffic delays and power outages in the area. The crash remains under investigation.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.