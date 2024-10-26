Middletown

Injuries reported in crash that took down power lines in Middletown

Injuries are being reported after a crash that took down power lines on Middle Street in Middletown Friday night.

The Westfield Fire Department said they were called to the scene of a car rollover at the 200 block of Middle Street.

The road was closed in both directions Friday night. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.

