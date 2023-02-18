Injuries Reported in 2-Vehicle Crash on Oakland Road in South Windsor

Oakland Road in South Windsor has reopened after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday and injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the crash was on Oakland Road between Felt Road and Foster Street.

Emergency crews had to remove the driver of the pick-up truck, according to the fire department.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Non-life threatening injuries were reported. It's unclear exactly how many people are injured.

The road was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.