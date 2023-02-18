South Windsor

Injuries Reported in 2-Vehicle Crash on Oakland Road in South Windsor

South Windsor Fire Department

Oakland Road in South Windsor has reopened after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday and injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the crash was on Oakland Road between Felt Road and Foster Street.

Emergency crews had to remove the driver of the pick-up truck, according to the fire department.

Non-life threatening injuries were reported. It's unclear exactly how many people are injured.

The road was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.

