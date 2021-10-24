Injuries Reported in Bar Fight in Bridgeport: PD

Injuries were reported during a bar fight where people used beer bottles as weapons in Bridgeport, according to police.

Officials said they were called to Isla Restaurant on East Main Street for reports of an altercation.

Responding officers said one person had a laceration to the hand and another had a laceration to the head. Authorities said several other parties were involved.

Two ambulances were called to the scene and so far, one person is being transported to a nearby hospital with suspected non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police remain at the scene investigating.