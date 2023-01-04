Injuries Reported in Crash in Route 74 in Willington

A crash has closed Route 74 in Willington and injuries are reported, according to state police.

State police said the crash happened around 11:36 a.m. on Route 74 (Tolland Turnpike), in the area of Daleville Road, and EMS and the local fire department also responded to the scene.

State police said no information was available on the extent of the injuries.

Anyone who is traveling in the area is asked to seek alternate routes.

