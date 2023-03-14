Injuries Reported After Tree Falls on Plow Truck on Route 4 in Goshen

Injuries are reported after a tree fell on a plow truck on Route 4 in Goshen on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to Route 4 near School Hill Road around 10:45 a.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a plow truck. EMS and firefighters were also requested to the scene.

State police originally said another vehicle was involved in the crash, but later clarified and said a tree fell on the plow truck. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to state police, injuries have been reported. The exact number of injuries and the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to use caution.

The scene is active and the investigation is underway.