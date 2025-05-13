Injuries reported in crash that has closed Route 165 in Voluntown

LifeStar responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in Voluntown on Tuesday morning and part of Route 165 is closed as police investigate, according to police.
State police were called to Route 165, or Beach Pond Road, near Bennett Road around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
State police said injuries are reported, but the extent is not known.
Route 165 is currently as police investigate and they do not know when it will open.
